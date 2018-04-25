Carmen Yulin Cruz knows the value of using your platform to inspire. The outspoken mayor of San Juan, Puerto Rico was one of the people honored at the Time 100 Gala on Tuesday, April 24, and shared what it means to see Jennifer Lopez, Luis Fonsi and more entertainers bring awareness to the island that was left devastated by Hurricane Maria seven months ago. “We all have different platforms, whatever that platform is, if it’s used for the right reasons, it’s an important platform,” she told HOLA! USA during the event held in NYC. “Artist, entertainers, journalists, sports people have a platform. It’s not only to look pretty; it’s not only to score goals, it’s about doing the work that will change somebody’s life.”

During the event, Carmen had a moment with Mia Farrow and Wonder Woman Lynda Carter. “I just had a chat with Mia Farrow and Lynda Carter, these are women that before me were able to speak their minds and pay the price for doing so,” she explained. “If it’s a price that is going to save lives I’m going to pay it every day. Some girl somewhere saw Mia Farrow and said, ‘I can do it.' Some kid from the Bronx tonight will see Jennifer Lopez and say, ‘I can do it.’ It’s just an honor tonight for people to think that I am an example."

She also noted, "It is the people that I serve, the people of San Juan who are an example. It’s the women who put together 26 soup kitchens, they are the example. It’s the teachers who are taking out to the streets, they are the example." Inside the Time's Most Influential People of 2018 issue, Puerto Rican actor Benicio del Toro praised the politician for the "legacy" she is leaving behind. Carmen, who named her rescue dog after the actor since she found him on the day he won his Oscar – remained humbled by his words. “You don’t think of yourself as being a person that leaves a legacy,” she said. “You do want you got to do, you tell the truth. I think that there is still a lot of fighting to do.”

More than three hours from Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez made her feel right at home as she took the stage to perform her hits. The Jenny from the Block singer changed out of her Zuhair Murad gown and into a white dress as she entertained the crowd including boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, mom Guadalupe and sister Lynda. Other notable guests were Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban, Shawn Mendes, John Krasinski and Emily Blunt and Leslie Jones, who fangirled over the Second Act star.