If there is one public figure who has mastered the art of a high-profile pregnancy and birth, it’s Kate Middleton — so it should come as no surprise that Chelsea Clinton turned to the Duchess of Cambridge when it came time for herself to welcome her first child in 2014. The new book Chasing Hilary: Ten Years, Two Presidential Campaigns and One Intact Glass Ceiling reveals (via The Daily Mail) how Hillary Clinton’s daughter used the 2013 birth of Prince George as a model for her daughter Charlotte Clinton Mezvinsky's birth one year later.

Chelsea used Kate as a role model for the birth of her daughter Charlotte in 2014 Photo: GC Images

The book by award-winning New York Times journalist Amy Chozik claims that the former first daughter, 38, and her aides studied the British Royal Family to see how they handled the press at the time of Prince William and Kate’s firstborn’s birth. According to the book, Chelsea saw herself as the Duchess’ equal.

GALLERY: MEET WILLIAM AND KATE'S NEWBORN SON

While the book claims that Chelsea studied the royals, there’s no denying that the former president’s daughter copied the Duchess’ post-maternity style. To leave the hospital, Hillary and Bill Clinton’s only child took a page out of Kate’s style book wearing a blue dress similar to the Jenny Packham frock that the British royal wore to introduce her son to the world from the Lindo Wing.

The former first daughter copied the Duchess' style when it came time to leave the hospital with her firstborn Photos: WENN/WireImage

Much like the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Chelsea and her husband Marc Mezvinsky, along with her parents, posed for photos with their daughter outside of Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan.

Since giving birth to her daughter Charlotte in 2014, Chelsea has also welcomed son Aidan in 2016. Meanwhile the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, who are also parents to a two-year-old daughter named Charlotte, added a third member to their family on Monday, April 23 with the arrival of their son.