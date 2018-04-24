It looks like Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are looking to make a change in their lives. The couple was recently spotted house hunting outside of Los Angeles. The pair brought their two young daughters, Amada, who turns two on April 29, and Esmeralda, three, to check out a six-bedroom mansion located in San Merino. The gorgeous property is reportedly priced at just under $8 million. The family was dressed casual for the outing to view the 1924 Italian Revival estate, known as Villa delle Favole, according to the Daily Mail. The lavish home in Pasadena features a gym, library, pool, outdoor kitchen and sundeck — giving the pair’s young children plenty of room to run around.

Ryan and Eva share two daughters together Photo: © 2017 Backgrid/The Grosby Group

Eva and Ryan, though not married, have been together since 2011. The Hollywood stars are notoriously private and are rarely seen together. Back in 2016, Ryan, 37, gave a rare interview for a GQ profile, during which he opened up about his family. “I only know what it’s like to have my kids. And in my situation, Eva’s the dream mother, and they’re dream babies, and it’s like a dream that I’m having right now,” the actor said. “I’m dreaming it all. So I feel so lucky.”

The Hollywood stars are private about their lives Photo: Getty Images

Meanwhile, Eva, 44, admitted last year that she enjoys staying with her kids. “What people don't know about me is that I love being home," she told Shape magazine. "Instead of hitting the red carpet, I'd rather be with our girls." In March, Eva chatted with E! News about her and Ryan’s girls, revealing, "I let them wear whatever they want." "They have the right…they want to wear jammies all day or if they want to go in a costume to the market, I let them do that stuff." “They never have matching socks. I don’t care about that,” the mom-of-two explained. "I let them win that battle. That's the easy one. I'm trying to get them to eat broccoli. That's the one I want to win. They can wear whatever they want."