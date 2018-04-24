Christina Aguilera let the secrets flow about her time on the Mickey Mouse Club. The 37-year-old pop star was James Corden’s latest guest for his Late Late Show's Carpool Karaoke segment, which aired on Monday, April 23, and spilled the beans on who she was crushing on during her Disney days. When asked if she had eyes for Ryan Gosling, the Dirrty singer admitted: “I think there were crushes, but I wasn’t on the train.” Christina did share that she may have had a thing for a young Justin Timberlake, who ultimately ended up with Britney Spears.

Christina Aguilera appeared on the latest edition of Carpool Karaoke Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

“It was a good time,” she shared. “He had swag I have to say. I know Ryan, he did have a crush on Britney. She got Justin. They were a big old couple.” The mother-of-two had some fun as she performed her hits including, Genie in a Bottle, Fighter, Beautiful and Dirrty – which gave her friend and Life of the Party co-star Melissa McCarthy a chance to show off her rap skills.

Melissa McCarthey made a surprise appearance Photo: Terence Patrick/CBS

After Melissa successfully surprised X-Tina from the backseat, the pair talked about their relationship. “We did a picture together,” the comedian said. “Life of the Party, which we obviously are.” James, Christina and Melissa broke out their best bedazzled microphones and treated viewers to a diva lesson. Christina coached the two comedians on vocal runs – before hitting a few notes that were way too high for them to follow. While she hasn't released any new music, the songstress admits that she is in a good place in her life. “I’m a performer, that’s who I am by nature," she told Paper magazine. "But I’m at the place, even musically, where it’s a liberating feeling to be able to strip it all back and appreciate who you are and your raw beauty.”

