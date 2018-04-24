Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban performed together for a rare duet. On Monday, April 23, the Big Little Lies actress joined her husband on stage during his Graffiti U listening party, hosted by Spotify in Nashville. Before taking the stage, Nicole playfully heckled the 50-year-old crooner from the audience, shouting: “Just play it.” The country musician smiled as he told the crowd. “I’d know that voice anywhere", before making a deal. “I’ll play it, if you come up and sing it with me.”

After some persuasion from the crowd, Nicole got onstage and accompanied Keith as he sang his new song Parallel Line. The 50-year-old actress sat in front of a microphone while her husband stood next to her strumming his guitar – as they sang the tune together. When asked which song off the album, out April 27, reminds him of his wife, Keith replied with laughter: “Gemini.”