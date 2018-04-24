The Avengers assembled on the red carpet at the El Capitan Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, April 23, for the world premiere of Disney and Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War. In what was possibly the most star-studded carpet in the galaxy – and beyond – some of the biggest names from the film including Zoe Saldana, and even just celebrities who are fans of the franchise, hammed it up in front of the cameras and for their Instagram stories to give a behind-the-scenes look.

On the carpet, Captain America aka Chris Evans was missed, but Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost had the cameras on them as they made their red carpet debut as a couple. Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt documented their night as they made their way to the premiere, mingled with fans and took the stage with the rest of their epic squad. Watch above to see all the action from the Hollywood event.