Michelle Obama is already planning a pajama-themed meeting with royal baby number three! The former first lady of the United States took to her Instagram to send her congratulations to Prince William and Kate Middleton on Monday, April 23, with an adorable throwback snapshot. “Barack and I are thrilled to congratulate The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their newest arrival! We hope to meet him soon for a Kensington Palace pajama party. I’ll wear my robe!” For her post, Barack Obama’s wife shared a picture of Barack and Prince George’s famous bedtime meeting at Kensington Palace.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Michelle Obama congratulated Prince William and Kate Middleton on the arrival of baby number three

During the state visit in 2016, Barack joked about his meeting with the future King. “I guess you all know why I came this week,” he said during the town hall. “It’s no secret. Nothing was going to stop me from wishing happy birthday to her Majesty, or meeting George, who was adorable.” The British royals and the former first couple developed a strong relationship during Obama's run. The former head of state and his wife made multiple state visits and hosted the British royals including Prince Harry at the White House numerous times.

GALLERY: EVERY PHOTO FROM ROYAL BABY NUMBER THREE'S BIG DAY

Last month, it was revealed that the pair would not be attending Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding on May 19. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge officially became a party of five on April 23. After Kensington Palace announced that Kate was admitted to St. Mary’s hospital and in the “early stages of labor,” the news of the baby boy’s arrival was announced via Kensington Palace.

VIEW GALLERY The Cambridge family hosted the Obamas at Kensington Palace in 2016

"Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Cambridge was safely delivered of a son at 1101hrs. The baby weighs 8lbs 7oz. The Duke of Cambridge was present for the birth. Her Royal Highness and her child are both doing well." Like the newborn's older siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, Prince William and Kate Middleton's third baby was born at London's St. Mary's Hospital.”