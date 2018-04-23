C’est fini! Melania Trump has put the finishing touches on decor ahead of her first State Dinner with France. The first lady and President Donald Trump are set to host French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife First Lady Brigette Macron on Tuesday, April 24. All of the details for the Trump administration's first dinner were carefully selected by Barron Trump’s mother, 47, “to complement and pay homage to the long-standing friendship between the United States and France,” the first lady’s office noted in a statement.

Scroll below for video

The color scheme for the formal affair is cream and gold. The first couple and their French counterparts will dine on both Clinton and Bush china. Just in time for spring, the White House’s Cross Hall has been decorated with over 1,200 branches of cherry blossoms, while the State Dining Room will feature more than 2,500 stems of white sweet peas and nearly 1,000 stems of white lilac.

VIEW GALLERY Melania carefully selected all the details for Tuesday's State Dinner Photo: Twitter/FLOTUS

During the dinner, the Trumps and Macrons will enjoy a menu curated to showcase the best of America’s cuisines and traditions, with nuances of French influences prepared by White House Executive Chef Christeta Comerford. The first course celebrates the wondrous first harvest of spring, using greens from the White House kitchen garden. The main course will be a rack of spring lamb and carolina gold rice jambalaya, which will be cooked in a New Orleans tradition and scented with the trinity of Cajun cooking — celery, peppers, and onions, and spiced with herbs from the South Lawn. The foursome will finish their meal a nectarine tart infused with White House honey and accented by crème fraîche ice cream for dessert.

MORE: First Lady Melania Trump wont let critics stop her

"[The first lady] has a background in design, which played a major role in the décor throughout the State floor," Melania’s Director of Communications Stephanie Grisham told CNN. ”She has been very focused on the experience of the guests, and wants to ensure they are able to truly enjoy and remember the occasion. When you are invited to a dinner at the White House, it is very special to be able to sit in the State Dining Room. After all, this is the People's house, which is rich with history and tradition."

VIEW GALLERY The presidents and first ladies will dine on a menu curated to showcase the best of America’s cuisines and tradition Photo: Joyce N. Boghosian

The first lady gave an inside look at the lavish White House decor in a video shared on her personal Twitter account on Monday, April 23. Alongside the behind-the-scenes footage, the mom-of-one penned, “After months of preparations, @POTUS and I are looking forward to hosting our first State Dinner with France! Thank you to everyone who has worked so hard to make this visit a success. 🇺🇸 🇫🇷.”

GALLERY: MELANIA TRUMP'S 2018 FIRST LADY STYLE

Melania put her dinner planing on hold over the weekend when she traveled to Houston Texas to attend the funeral of former First Lady Barbara Bush. President Trump’s wife spent time with Barack and Michelle Obama, as well as Hillary and Bill Clinton. After the funeral, the group posed for a now-iconic photo with formers President George W. Bush and George H.W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

VIEW GALLERY Melania attended Barbara Bush's funeral in Texas with the Clintons and Obamas Photo: Paul Morse - Office of George H. W. Bush

Following the service, Melania released a statement shared with HOLA! USA saying, "Today the world paid tribute to a woman of indisputable character and grace. It was my honor to travel to Houston to give my respects to Barbara Bush and the remarkable life she led as a mother, wife, and fearless First Lady. My sincerest thoughts and prayers continue to be with George H.W., and the entire Bush family."