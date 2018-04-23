Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s son is taking his education to new heights! The First They Killed My Father director shared that her and Brad’s nine-year-old son Knox is learning how to fly planes. After a scene in the new ITV special, The Queen’s Green Planet showcased the 42-year-old star piloting and landing a small plane in the Namibian desert – the mother-of-six opened up about the hobby that she shares with her son. “I love being up in the air,” Angelina, who got her pilot’s license in December 2004, told People. “I love the freedom. Knox is now learning how to fly."

VIEW GALLERY Angelina shared that nine-year-old Knox is learning how to fly planes Photo: Getty Images

"It makes me crazy happy to see him discover it,” Angelina, who also shares children, Maddox, 16, Pax, 14, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 11, and Knox’s twin sister, Vivienne with her ex-husband, continued. “He still needs help with the pedals, but won’t for long.” While her and her children work collectively with forest conservation work – they each have their own special interests.

Angelina and Brad’s oldest sons Paddox and Max are expressing an interest in the world of film. Pax had a small role as a still photographer on the set of First They Killed My Father, while his older brother served as an executive producer. Angie previously told HOLA! USA that having her two boys work beside her was a “meaningful experience.”

VIEW GALLERY Angelina shared the life lesson her kids learned from Queen Elizabeth Photo: Getty Images

The Maleficent actress also opened up about her children's passion for social advocacy. "My daughter [Shiloh] has gone to refugee camps," Angelina said. "Whenever I go on humanitarian trips, they want to go with me. I never force them. I want them to respect people of diversity." Brad and Angelina’s 11-year-old daughter has also remained passionate about wildlife conservation. Last year, she traveled with her mother to Namibia – where she was honored with the N/a'an ku sê Foundation's Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary.