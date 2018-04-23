Beyoncé wrapped up her second weekend of Coachella with A-list guests! The Love on Top singer, who hit the stage to headline the event for the second weekend on Saturday, April 21, celebrated the end of two successful weekends with family and friends. No one was prouder of the superstar than her mother, Tina Lawson – who took to her Instagram to share a series of backstage selfies of her and Queen Bey with a host of their celebrity friends. In one photo, posted on Sunday, Mrs. Lawson shared an epic photo, featuring Katie Holmes. “With the talented Katie Holmes❤️❤️❤️ and @beyonce ❤️❤️,” the designer captioned the image.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Katie Holmes joined Beyoncé and her mother Tina Lawson backstage at Coachella Photo: Instagram/@mstinalawson

In the picture, Tina stands in the middle of Katie, who is sporting her best festival attire, and Beyoncé – who raises a glass of champagne. Katie shared a special moment from the performance on her Instagram. The mother-of-one took to her social media page to post a short clip of Bey’s post show fireworks, next to the caption: “Magical night ❤️.”

GALLERY: COACHELLA 2018: ALL THE BEST PICTURES

Katie’s appearance at Coachella is no surprise – as she has expressed her love for the Get Me Bodied singer in the past. In 2016, the Dawson’s Creek alum showed off her best Beyoncé dance moves and opened up about fangirling during her Super Bowl performance. "We were just excited,” she shared on the Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon. “And then we joined in as if we were a part of it. Then we cheered.”

VIEW GALLERY Beyoncé took the stage for the second weekend to headline Coachella and was joined by J Balvin Photo: Getty Images

Katie wasn’t the only familiar face who managed to get a picture with perhaps the most famous mother in the world. Tina also shared pictures featuring Tyler Perry, Octavia Spencer and Beyoncé's friend and Dream Girls co-star Jennifer Hudson. Another star who celebrated Beyonce’s spectacular performance was collaborator J Balvin, who surprised everyone when he appeared on stage during Mi Gente. After the performance, the Colombian singer shared a picture of him and the superstar on stage, next to the caption: "NEVER STOP DREAMING - NEVER STOP DREAMING !!!! BEYONCÉ AND ME !!! FOR THE CULTURE 🙏 PA THE COACHELLA CULTURE !!!!!!"