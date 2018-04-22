When your dad is Alex Rodriguez, you get birthday wishes from his famous friends! The former MLB player certainly made his daughter Ella’s special day even better when he shared a fabulous video to Instagram, featuring various celebrities wishing her a happy 10th birthday on Saturday, April 21. While there were certainly expected appearances in the clip, like his other daughter Natasha and girlfriend Jennifer Lopez, some surprising star faces popped in as well.

Scroll down for the adorable video

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

DJ Khaled was among celebrities to wish A-Rod's daughter Ella a 'happy 10th birthday' Photo: Instagram/@arod

Among the stars to first appear in the montage was DJ Khaled. In the clip, A-Rod excitedly stands next to his pal, looking dapper in a suit. “Hey yo, Ella!” the music Producer starts out saying to the camera. “Happy birthday! I’m with pops - we doing it big. Hope to meet you soon. God bless you! Keep wining! You ten-years-old now, you a queen - you a legend! Bless up!”

MORE: Find out what Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have in common

The exciting post, which also saw video messages from family and friends, ends with two of the biggest stars in the music industry today: J.Lo and Cardi B! The 48-year-old On the Floor singer laughs alongside Cardi, who does her signature “okurr” sound throughout the message. “Hi Ella! Happy b-day,” the 25-year-old pregnant rapper says. “I saw you movin’ and stuff, like okurr – happy birthday, turn up! Okurr!”

Just in case the video wasn’t sweet enough, Alex wrote an incredibly heartfelt note for his “Ella Bella” in the caption. “You bring so much joy to our lives. Your passion and energy is contagious and you make everyone around you smile and laugh,” he typed. “You are well beyond your years and I can’t believe that you are already 10 years old. I can’t wait to see you achieve your dreams. Keep reaching for the stars!”

MORE: A-Rod calls meeting J.Lo the 'luckiest' day of his life

One more... 💕#happybirthdayella A post shared by Alex Rodriguez (@arod) on Apr 21, 2018 at 6:01pm PDT

The 42-year-old athlete capped it all off with: “Have a happy and perfect 10th birthday. Because In my eyes, you have always been a perfect 10.” Alex later took to Instagram to post another awesome video in Ella’s honor, writing “one more…”. This time it was of her beautifully singing karaoke to Alessia Cara’s hit song Scars To Your Beautiful.