Jenna Dewan made for one stunning honoree as she stepped out to receive a prestigious award from St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The 37-year-old actress was given the “Humanitarian of the Year” award on Friday, April 20 at the fifth annual St. Jude Hope & Heritage Gala in New York City. The appearance marked her first event since publicly splitting from Channing Tatum. Dressed in a plunging floor-length gown, Jenna knocked it out of the fashion park fashion-wise as she walked the red carpet with a very special man in her life.

Jenna Dewan stepped out for the first time since her split from Channing Tatum Photo: Craig Barritt/Getty Images for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

The dancer had the support of her father Darryll Dewan at the outing. Her former football player dad was by her side as she walked into the Upper East Side venue. She seemed incredibly thankful to have him there, taking to Instagram to later share a photo of them with the caption "love ya dad." Jenna donned an intricate Zuhair Murad number for the affair, which featured an expertly beaded floral pattern. Her dress tapered at the waist, flaunting a tiny figure. One thing she was notably not wearing was her wedding ring.

Jenna brought her dad as her date to the important event Photo: Instagram/@jennadewan

Following the gala, the World of Dance host took to social media to thank the organization for honoring her. Along with a sweet photo of her posing with the shiny award, Jenna wrote: "Thank you @stjude for this incredible honor!" she wrote in the caption. "I am so proud of everything you do and continue to do for children."

Jenna was honored by St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Photo: Instagram/@jennadewan

Jenna's appearance at the event comes a little over two weeks after her and Channing announced that they were ending their marriage of nearly nine years. Since then, the mom-of-one has removed Tatum’s last name from her social media pages. The couple first met on the set of their now-hit movie Step Up in 2006 and share four-year-old daughter Everly together. The former pair announced they had “lovingly chosen to separate as a couple” with a joint Instagram statement on April 2.