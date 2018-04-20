Genes run strong in the Kennedy family. John “Jack” Schlossberg looked like the spitting image of his late uncle John F. Kennedy Jr. in a new Instagram video shared on the 25-year-old’s personal Instagram account. The Harvard Law School student resembled his uncle, who tragically died in a plane accident in 1999, with his long dark hair and strong jawline.

Also featured in the clip posted on Wednesday, April 18, is Jack’s mother Caroline Kennedy, JFK Jr.'s sister. President John F. Kennedy’s grandson shared the clip in honor of Paul Revere's famous ride back in April 18, 1775. In the clip, the mother-son duo wore colonial hats as they recited in unison the poem “Paul Revere's Ride" by American poet Henry Wadsworth Longfellow, which commemorates the actions of historical American patriot.

Attached to the post, Jack penned, “LFG Paul Revere rode tonight!!! Listen my children, and you shall hear Of the midnight ride of Paul Revere, On the eighteenth of April, in Seventy-five; Hardly a man is now alive Who remembers that famous day and year.”

Caroline and her son also posed for a sweet selfie outside of the Old North Church in Boston, Massachusetts — the launch point for Paul Revere’s revolutionary ride. Jackie Kennedy’s daughter shares her son Jack with husband Edwin Schlossberg, along with daughters Rose, 29, and Tatiana Schlossberg, 27.

Last May, Caroline and her three kids celebrated what would have been President John F. Kennedy’s 100th birthday by reflecting on his legacy. JFK’s only grandson recalled, “My favorite speech is the one that President Kennedy gave at Rice University where he makes the case for sending a man to the moon. He said that that challenge was worth while not because it would easy but because it would be so hard.” Jack added, “Great challenges are opportunities.”

In the video, Caroline admitted the while she misses her father every day, life without him was made easier thanks to the people who kept him in their hearts. JFK’s daughter said, “As his family we’re so proud of what my father stood for during his life and how powerful those values remains day.”