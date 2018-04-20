Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have their love locked down! The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her hubby had an impromptu make out session during Kourtney Kardashian’s birthday party. Kim and Kanye flashed smiles before puckering up – as a friend called them the “best couple in the world.” It was just kisses for the KKW Beauty mogul – as she is completing a 10-day cleanse. The social star has been keeping fans up-to-date with her progress, via social media. "Today is day 4 of the cleanse and I am 5 lbs down. I didn’t see any weight difference until today so that’s motivation I needed today," she shared on her app. "I am only 5’3 so this makes a big difference and for the next 3 days it’s all liquids. Pray for me please 😜." Watch above to see KimYe’s PDA.