The world is a more colorful place for first-time father John Stamos! The Fuller House star admitted that “everything is greener and bluer” since welcoming his first child, son Billy, with wife Caitlin McHugh. Chatting on On Air with Ryan Seacrest on Thursday, April 19, the new dad, 54, opened up about getting engaged, married and pregnant within less than a year. “We just kind of crammed everything in because it’s been so great,” he said. “It’s so beautiful having a baby.”

John and his wife welcomed their first child together on April 10 Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Turner

John added, “People are probably sick of me saying I always wanted a kid but it just happened and I guess I was waiting for the perfect wife, which I have. Caitlin, she’s been so graceful through this whole thing.”

Caitlin, 31, and the singer, who tied the knot in February 2018, welcomed their baby boy, William Christopher Stamos, on April 10. “I named him after my father who was my hero,” John told Ryan Seacrest. “I hope I live up to what my dad did. … He was always bigger than life to me so I’m happy to honor him with our little Billy. I’m starting to cry right now, Ryan, I’m so emotional.”

The Full House alum also revealed that his wife’s labor was a quick one. He shared, “It was about 20 minutes. A little baby came out and he looked just like Don Rickles.” Since welcoming their first child, John admitted to Extra that he and his wife are already considering expanding their family. John confessed, “We’re already talking about it. Right now, she wants another one!”

The actor hosted We Day California Photo: Getty Images for We Day

According to Yahoo, John became choked up while hosting the We Day California Event, which motivates young people to continue to take action on pressing issues to affect positive change in their communities and around the world, on Thursday. “Tonight, we’re celebrating a generation of young people who are making the world a better place — just in time, too,” he said. “Because guess what? I became a dad.” “When I look at you today, I am in awe,” John continued. “The compassion and the love and every value that you have… I feel so hopeful for my son.”