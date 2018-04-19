Maluma’s musical star is on the rise! The 24-year-old singer released his first English song on Friday. Maluma announced a day prior that he will lend his vocals to Burns’ latest track Hands on Me. “I don't think you're ready for this..my first English song out this Friday April 20th,” the Colors singer captioned the photo of the single artwork on his Instagram. The song also features Black Beatles rappers Rae Sremmurd. The pretty boy’s mash ups don’t stop there. Also on Thursday, Maluma’s Billboard cover featuring fellow Colombian superstar – and collaborator Shakira was released.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Maluma's first English single is coming out on April 20 Photo: Ruven Afanador exclusively for Billboard Magazine

MORE: Maluma and his love Natalia Barulich make it Instagram official

The Chantaje singers appear on the cover of the magazine – which celebrates global Latin music icons ahead of the Latin Billboard Awards. Inside the issue, Shakira shares what it’s like working with Maluma and the one thing he does that makes her happy. “First of all, he calls me reina [queen] all the time. ‘Reina here, reina there,” the Hips Don’t Lie songstress shared. “When he called me reina the frist time, I said, ‘We’re off to a good start.’” The pair of superstars worked together on Trap and Chantaje – the Latin chart topping single off of Shakira’s 2017 album, El Dorado.

SCROLL DOWN FOR BTS VIDEO

VIEW GALLERY Maluma and Shakira cover Billboard's Latin music issue Photo: Ruven Afanador exclusively for Billboard Magazine

“Maluma is one of the most talented people I’ve ever met,” Shakira said. “He has the mental agility to write lyrics, melodies, and the best thing is, we always agree.” The GPS singer echoed her sentiments saying: “I felt very proud because this was an opportunity for me to learn. I’m a new talent. My musical career is six-years-old. That’s nothing. And to go to Barcelona and meet with her was a beautiful experience. There was incredible chemistry.”

MORE: Shakira and Maluma are leaders of the pack at the Billboard Latin Music Awards

Both Sharkia and Maluma have millions of fans that span the world. Between their dance moves and chemistry, each have been labeled sex symbols. A title that Maluma gladly accepts. "I say what I think because that’s the way I am,” he shared. ‘I don’t like to do music thinking about what’s working in radio at the moment. I don’t like to deal with taboos.” He continued: “At a cultural level, Latin music hasn’t developed like American music. If you listen to American radio, the top songs deal with all kinds of dirty stuff, and [my song] Felices los 4 doesn’t even come close."

VIEW GALLERY Shakira opens up about not feeling like a sex symbol Photo: Getty Images

MORE: Shakira gives an update on her El Dorado world tour

As for the 41-year-old mother-of-two, she doesn’t use that term to define herself. "I don’t feel like a sex symbol," she noted. "It’s possible many people see me as a sex symbol and others do not. Other people see me as a person that has kept them company through their lives with music, someone who they’re fond of. Some days I’ll say, “Wow, I’m hot.” And I have many sweatpants-and-bun days in my life." Adding: "I suppose all women have that chameleonic side to them. We’re a little bit mothers, a little bit professionals, we’re sexy … all women have that balance at any age.”