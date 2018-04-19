Gwyneth Paltrow has debuted a new piece of jewelry on her ring finger. The 45-year-old, who is engaged to producer Brad Falchuk, showed off a gold ring on Wednesday, April 18, while attending the pre-Broadway opening engagement of Head Over Heels in San Francisco. The mom-of-two’s appearance and latest accessory come days after her and Brad’s star-studded party on Saturday, April 14, to celebrate their love. There was initially speculation that the gathering was a secret wedding. The soirée thrown by Ryan Murphy at the Los Angeles Theatre was attended by a number of famous faces including Jennifer Aniston, Demi Moore, Reese Witherspoon, Cameron Diaz, Kate Hudson, Julia Roberts and more.

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off her ring on the red carpet days after her star-studded party Photos: Getty Images

A few days after the celebration, Gwyneth took to her Instagram to share a photo of herself and Brad on stage at the party. Attached to the image, the Oscar-winning actress penned, “ Thank you @mrrpmurphy for the most incredible evening to celebrate our ❤️. There will never be adequate words to express our gratitude.”

She added, “Thank you to all of our amazing true and dear friends who came to support us. We feel like the luckiest people on the planet because we have all of you in our lives. And most of all thank you @bradfalchuk for the true happiness.”

Gwyneth, who celebrated her Bachelorette party in Cabo, Mexico last week, confirmed her engagement to the Glee co-creator earlier this year. “Personally, at midlife, I have tried to accept how complex romantic love can be," she said on the cover of Goop Magazine. “I have decided to give it a go again, not only because I believe I have found the man I was meant to be with, but because I have accepted the soul-stretching, pattern-breaking opportunities that (terrifyingly) are made possible by intimacy.”

The pair first met in 2010 when Gwyneth guest-starred on Glee. The Goop founder and Brad began dating shortly after the Hollywood star split from her ex-husband Chris Martin in 2014. Gwyneth and the Coldplay frontman share two children together — daughter Apple, 13, and son Moses, 12.