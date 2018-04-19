Leave it to Will Smith to make us want to pack our bags and head straight to Cartagena, Colombia. The actor, who has been filming his latest project Gemini Man with Ang Lee in the South American country, tried the cuisine, embraced the culture and took time to hang with his fans all while testing out his Spanish. The 49-year-old was surrounded by crowds everywhere he went. In a post on Instagram, he played a song by Carlos Vives and shouted out Nicky Jam. "Thank You to all mi gente in Cartegena. Only been here a few days," he wrote. "I’m shooting my new movie @GeminiManMovie. I’m Lovin’ It Already!! Shoutout @carlosvives on the track. @nickyjampr where u at?!” Watch above to see Will's ultimate Cartagena travel guide and the prelude to this trip when Marc Anthony taught him how to salsa.