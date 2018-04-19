Jacob Velazquez is bringing music to your ears! The 10-year-old piano prodigy is set to show off his talents on Harry Connick Jr.’s daytime talk show and promote Autism Awareness Month. On the episode, airing April 19, the Miami native performs Chopin’s Fantaisie-Impromptu. On top of blowing the crowd away with his music, the piano prodigy – who has high functioning autism – charmed everyone with his personality. When talking about his experience living with autism, Jacob told the host, “To me autism doesn’t mean we can’t be capable of great things. It does mean that we are unique, capable and cool.”

Blown away by his response, Harry told Jacob that he now has a lifelong friend and new Twitter follower. Jacob – who also plays the drums – was diagnosed with a type of high-functioning autism at the age of four, a few months after he began playing piano. The musician was inducted into the National Musicians Guild at the age of five and has performed with the Space Coast Symphony Orchestra, the Sugar Pops Orchestra and has been featured on CNN, Telemundo and the Steve Harvey Show. Watch above and become mesmerized with this viral sensation.