America Ferrera is having the happiest of birthdays! The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants star and mommy-to-be turned 34 on Wednesday, April 18, and shared her precious moments with fans. America took to her Instagram to post a Boomerang video of her bed full of the birthday balloons her husband Ryan Piers Morgan surprised her with. “I’m just trying to get to my HOT 80’s like Maya Angelou told me to! But for now, I’m grateful for the 34 years of getting to know myself,” the message read. “I appreciate the opportunity to come closer to the best version of me through my friends, my family, my community, my loves, my creativity, the heartbreaks and the challenges.”

VIEW GALLERY America turned 34 on April 18 Photo: Instagram/@americaferrera

She continued: “Today I give thanks for all the love in my life and for all the love to come!!! 😍 #34.” The expectant mother spent her day soaking up the NYC sun and eating desserts. America also celebrated the birth of others with a trip to the Museum of Modern Art’s My Birth exhibit.

The Superstore star shared a picture on her Instagram stories of her embracing her baby bump as she admired the art – which featured a collage of different births. After spending the day with the actress, Ryan took to his Instagram to share a special message. "Happy Birthday, Lovely Lady! Here’s to another year of smiling and dancing!" The love didn’t stop with her husband, who surprised the actress with an amazing bouquet of flowers the night before. America’s best friend and Sisterhood co-star shared a sweet throwback pic of her, America, Blake Lively and Alexix Bledel with a touching message.

VIEW GALLERY America's best friend and Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants co-star Amber Tamblyn shared a sweet throwback photo Photo: Instagram/@amberrosetamblyn

"Happy birthday to this force of nature, my best girl America Ferrera. (Also two other best girls pictured!) I may not know how to draw hearts and Blake may not know how to be chill in a photo booth and Alexis may think we’re all nuts but we know a damn fierce, kind, compassionate, loyal friend when we see one. And you are all of those things, America. We love you so much. We can’t wait for us to have a baby together soon. #SorryRyan #Sisters #ButAlsoFathers #PaternityTest."