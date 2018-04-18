Two of the world’s most famous women, Queen Elizabeth and First Lady Melania Trump, have expressed their grief over the passing of another iconic woman, former First Lady Barbara Bush. The British Embassy confirmed to HOLA! USA that Her Majesty, 91, sent her condolences to the Bush family following the passing of former President George H. W. Bush’s wife on Tuesday, April 18. The monarch — who recently lost her last corgi Willow — and Barbara met a number of times over the years and were reportedly friendly with one another. The pair were famously pictured back in 1993 sharing a joke after President George Bush was awarded an honorary Knight Grand Cross of the order of the Bath.

VIEW GALLERY Queen Elizabeth and the former first lady shared a joke in 1993 Photo: JOHNNY EGGITT/AFP/Getty Images

Shortly after the passing of President George W. Bush’s mother, President Donald Trump’s wife released a statement remembering the former first lady. “Our hearts are with the Bush family as we celebrate the life and mourn the loss of Barbara Bush,” Melania said. “Throughout her life, she put family and country above all else. Her dedicated service to the American people was matched only by her compassion and love of family.”

The first lady, 47, continued, “She was a woman of strength and we will always remember her for her most important roles of wife, mother, and First Lady of the United States. My heartfelt condolences and prayers are with the Bush family as we honor her legacy.”

VIEW GALLERY Melania Trump released a heartfelt statement regarding the passing of the former first lady Photo: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images

Barbara passed away at age 92 on Tuesday. Her passing came only a few days after family spokesman Jim McGrath revealed that the former president’s wife would not seek additional medical treatment after a series of recent hospitalizations. “Following a recent series of hospitalizations, and after consulting her family and doctors, Mrs. Bush, now age 92, has decided not to seek additional medical treatment and will instead focus on comfort care. It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself — thanks to her abiding faith — but for others,” the statement read.

Jean Becker, chief of staff at the Office of George H. W. Bush, has since shared an update on the 41st President of the United States saying, “He of course is broken-hearted to lose his beloved. Barbara, his wife of 73 years. He held her hand all day today and was at her side when left this good earth.”

The statement continued, “Obviously, this is a very challenging time. But it will not surprise all of you who know and love him, that he also is being stoic and strong, and is being lifted up by his large and supportive family. He is determined to be there for them as well. He appreciates all the well wishes and support.”

Barbara is survived by her husband, their five children and their respective spouses, 17 grandchildren — including Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush — seven great-grandchildren and her brother Scott Pierce. The former first lady was preceded in death by her second child, Pauline “Robin” Bush.