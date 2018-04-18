Ariana Grande is back! After a four-month hiatus, the Baby I singer made her return to social media. Earlier this week, the 24-year-old pop star posted a single tear drop emoji on her Twitter, causing her fans to take notice and freak out. Arianators remained on high alert when her mother, brother Frankie Grande and manager Scooter Braun all posted the same image and posed in sweatshirts with the phrase 'ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou." After tweeting “missed you,” Ariana confirmed the news of her new single with a follow up tweet the read “ʎɹɔ oʇ ʇɟǝl sɹɐǝʇ ou 4.20 (no tears left to cry 4.20)." The songstress made her first public appearance since the Manchester bombing in March for another great cause when she attended the March For Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. Ariana took the stage to perform Be Alright. Watch above to see more about Ariana's comeback.