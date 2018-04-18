Richard Gere is a married man! After four years together, the Pretty Woman star and his love Alejandra Silva have tied the knot. Sources confirmed to HOLA! Spain that the couple made their marriage official during a civil ceremony earlier this month. Richard, 68, and Alejandra, 35, will celebrate the occasion with their close family and friends at their home in New York on May 6. The actor and Spanish actress are each continuing their love story – after past marriages. Richard's first wife was supermodel Cindy Crawford.

CLICK FOR MORE PHOTOS

VIEW GALLERY Richard and Alejandra tied the knot during a civil ceremony Photo: Getty Images

The pair were married from 1991-1995. After that marriage ended, the Chicago star was married to the mother of his 18-year-old son Homer, Carey Lowell from 2002-2015. Alejandra was married to engineer, and the father of her son Albert, Govind Friedland, from 2012- 2015. Richard and Alejandra’s love story began through their shared desire for humanitarianism. “I have found the quiet and happy life that I have sought,” Richard has said.

GALLERY: CELEBRITIES WHO ANNOUNCED THEIR ENGAGEMENTS IN 2018

In a past interview with HOLA!, the actress opened up about her love saying: “I was a little lost, without light and knowing him gave meaning to my life.” Adding: “It was feeling that someone was reaching out and showing me my true path." The couple began their relationship in Positano, on the Amalfi coast, and made their debut at the Madrid premiere of Time Out of Mind in 2015.

VIEW GALLERY The actor and actress will celebrate their love on May 6 Photo: Getty Images

GALLERY: ALL THE BEST CELEBRITY PHOTOS FROM APRIL 2018

Rumors of an engagement were sparked in November, when Alejandra - the daughter of former Vice President of the Real Madrid soccer team - was spotted out with a diamond ring on her wedding finger. The pair, who survived an international long distance relationship, now call New York their home.