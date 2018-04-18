Suri Cruise is the birthday princess! Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise’s daughter celebrated her 12th birthday on Wednesday, April 18. To mark the occasion, doting mom Katie shared a sweet black and white snapshot of her little girl wearing a birthday tiara. The Dawson’s Creek alum simply captioned the post, “💕💕💕💕💕💕.” Ahead of Suri’s birthday, Katie treated her daughter and a young friend to a trip to New Jersery’s Six Flags Great Adventure on April 16. “They were followed by a plain-clothes security guard,” an eyewitness told Page Six. “The kids stood out, stylish. Not your typical Jackson, NJ, kids.”

VIEW GALLERY Suri turned 12-years-old on April 18 Photo: Instagram/katieholmes212

Back in August, the 39-year-old actress, who often shares tender mother-daughter moments on social media, opened up about cherishing Suri’s preteen years. “I’m enjoying this time — I’m not so worried yet about the teenage years,” she shared during an appearance on the Today Show. “I never was cool. So I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m totally ready for this.” Katie also noted at the time, “[Suri] is 11½ and she’s a great girl and she’s doing so well.”

Last May, Tom made a rare comment about Suri. When asked by the Sydney Morning Herald if he thought his and Katie's daughter might have gotten the acting gene from her Hollywood parents, Tom replied, “You never know, you never know.”

VIEW GALLERY Tom and Katie welcomed their daughter in 2006 Photo: TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/Getty Images

Katie and her ex-husband welcomed their only child together seven months before they tied the knot in a lavish Italian wedding ceremony in 2006. The Hollywood stars called it quits in 2012 after five years of marriage. The mom-of-one has primary physical custody of their young daughter. Katie has previously stressed the importance of giving Suri a “stable” and "innocent childhood.” She told Town & Country magazine in 2017, "My child is the most important person to me, and her upbringing is paramount to my work right now,” adding, "It’s very important that I’m present.”