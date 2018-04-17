Sunny days and friendships are alive and well on Sesame Street! Blake Lively has made peace and become pals with the beloved TV character who inspired her hurtful nickname as a child. Ryan Reynolds’ wife, who is set to make her debut on the popular children’s show Sesame Street, shared a photo of herself and Big Bird together on set. Alongside the image, the mom-of-two recalled how her classmates used to bully her by likening her to the oversized yellow canary. “Still geeking out😍. Kids used to make fun of me in elementary school by calling me Big Bird (because I was “too tall” and had “yellow” hair)," she penned. “Here’s to making best buddies with the things that once hurt you 🥂💗.”

VIEW GALLERY Blake revealed that kids used to call her Big Bird because of her height Photo: Instagram/blakelively

The 30-year-old also took to her Instagram Story to show off her “Sesame street style.” Blake made a colorful appearance wearing a rainbow striped skirt by Gucci, a Marc Jacobs rainbow knit top and multi-colored pumps by Christian Louboutin.

Blake teased her appearance on the show last week by posting an adorable Boomerang of herself dancing with the educational program’s colorful characters including, Elmo, Ernie, Grover, Abby Cadabby, Cookie Monster and of course, her new friend, Big Bird. No doubt Blake and Ryan’s young daughters, James, three, and Ines, one, will tune in to see their mom on Sesame Street.

The Gossip Girl alum recently opened up about motherhood telling Cosmopolitan Australia, “I have no idea what I’m doing! I have a little life in my hands and I’m not equipped to do this,.” Blake also noted, “Family is the most important thing in the world to me ... my personal life has always been my priority.”