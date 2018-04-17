Maluma and girlfriend Natalia Barulich are living that California dream! The Colombian cutie shared a black and white photo cuddled close to the supermodel with the caption, “You make me smile. ❤️” The Colors singer’s girlfriend commented on the photo saying: “Love of my life.” Natalia, who also made their relationship #instaofficial, echoed his sentiments on her page with a Boomerang video of the pair kissing – with the caption: “My everything ❤️ Te amo @maluma.” The model also shared a video on her Instagram stories of her and the Corazón singer holding hands while he drove.

Maluma, 24, and Natalia, 26, have made appearances on one another's social media via Instagram stories, but this is the first time that the pair have posted a photo of their love on their respective pages. The couple also share snippets of their relationship on the Instagram page for their puppy Julieta. The F.A.M.E. singer and Natalia have been dating since 2017 – after meeting on the set of his Felices los 4 music video, in which she played the lead.

The pair turned heads when they showed off some PDA during a romantic getaway in Italy in January. The same month, the singer confirmed their relationship during an interview with Despierta América’s Luis Sandoval. “I'm dating her. She is a very special girl, very pretty. We love each other so much. We are starting a relationship,” he said. Adding: “For the first time I can talk about the subject in front of the cameras. I have always said that my private life is my private life, but as it also says: you can not cover the sun with just one finger."

VIEW GALLERY Maluma met his idol in Malibu Photo: Instagram/@maluma

Also while in Los Angeles, the avid soccer player was able to meet his idol. During an outing in Malibu, Maluma, whose song will be the anthem for the World Cup 2018, came across David Beckham. "Finally... I met him!! @davidbeckham," he shared excitedly on Instagram. "God bless u."