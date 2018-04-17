The stars and the fans were out on April 16, to celebrate Eva Longoria Day! The actress had A-list support as she celebrated receiving her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Almost 20 years to the date of her arrival in Los Angeles from her hometown of Corpus Christi, Texas, the mom-to-be became emotional as she shared the moment with family and famous friends including Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris, Kerry Washington, Victoria Beckham and more. From the ceremony (for which Felicity Huffman learned Spanish) to the after party, here is a look at the best moments from the special ceremony.