While Antonio Banderas and Melanie Griffith parted ways in 2014, the pair continue to enjoy family time with their daughter Stella Banderas. The actress, 60, took to her Instagram on Monday, April 16, to share a photo of her ex-husband and their 21-year-old at dinner. Alongside the photo, the mom-of-three simply penned, “Father daughter forever ❤️#familydinner.” Antonio, who showed off his short buzz-cut hair — which he shaved for his role as Pablo Picasso in National Geographic’s upcoming series Genius — sat close to Stella in the tender picture.

Melanie and the Spanish actor, 57, have remained on friendly terms since parting ways after 18 years of marriage. Earlier this month, the Hollywood star posted a throwback photo of Antonio, Stella and her oldest daughter Dakota Johnson —whom she shares with first husband Don Johnson. Attached to the vintage picture, Melanie wrote, “1997 Family foto DJ, SB, AB, MG 💜.” The actress has previously said of Antonio, "I love him and always will."

Last April, the Working Girl star opened up about why her relationship with Antonio “fell apart" after nearly two decades. She told Porter magazine, “I think part of the reason my marriage to Antonio fell apart was because I was stuck; nobody else is to blame," adding, "It's just that I personally got stuck and I won't let that happen again, I want to enjoy life, I want to do whatever I want to do."

At the time, Melanie admitted that she was not dating. ”I’m shy with men now, very reticent," she confessed. "I haven't met anyone in the almost two years [Antonio and I] have been divorced. No, I don't go on dates, nobody has asked me on a date. I go out with my girlfriends."