Justin Bieber had a very exciting weekend at Coachella! The 24-year-old pop superstar spent two days at the music festival – where he showed off his best outfits, dance moves and even performed. On Sunday, the Baby singer attended a praise and worship service lead by Churchome pastor Judah Smith. During the service, also attended by Adrienne Bailon, Justin took the stage to perform his rendition of Cory Asbury’s Reckless Love. While on stage, the superstar was backed by an acoustic guitar and had the attention of the small crowd, who sang along with their hands in the air.

Justin had an eventful weekend at the Coachella music festvial, where he performed and came to the aid of a woman Photo: Getty Images

Prior to attending the church service, Justin made waves Saturday as he reportedly came to the aid of a woman at a party. According to TMZ, the Canadian singer and a friend were enjoying a party when a man rushed in and grabbed a woman by the throat. When the man would not release the girl, Justin and his friend began to scream to let her go. After he didn’t, Justin reportedly hit the man in the face and pushed him against a wall – allowing the woman to break free.

The incident didn’t stop the star’s fun. The same evening, Selena Gomez’s on-again, off-again love was spotted dancing with friends – and fans – during numerous performances. The Sorry singer also showed love to good friend and Purpose World Tour opening act, Post Malone. “Great ending to a great day, So proud of you my brother. Love you Posty would do anything for you…btw peep the mj glove he’s wearing,” the singer wrote next to a photo of him and the White Iverson rapper sitting next to a piano.

Justin also shared a photo of him and a friend laying in the grass next to the caption: “Coachella moments.” Fans caught wind of Justin’s Coachella appearance on Friday when he posed for a picture with viral star Mason Ramsey, who made became an overnight sensation on the Internet after a video of him yodeling Hank William’s Lovesick Blues in the aisle of his local Walmart went viral. Justin smiled in his festive floral shirt as he stood next to the mini cowboy.