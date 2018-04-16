Jenna Bush Hager gave a tearful – but positive update on her 92-year-old grandmother Barbara Bush. The NBC Today anchor appeared on the show Monday, April 16, to share the former first lady’s health status. “We are grateful for her, she’s the best grandma anybody could ever have,” she said as she tried to contain her tears. “Barbara and I talked to her last night, she’s in great spirits. She’s a fighter, she’s an enforcer and she reminded me not to believe everything that you read. So we’re grateful for her. For everybody’s prayers and thoughts and just know the world is better because she’s in it.”

VIEW GALLERY Jenna gave a tearful update on her grandmother Barbara Bush Photo: Instagram/@jennabhager

The Bush matriarch is married to former president George H.W. Bush and is mother to former president George W. Bush. Jenna shared that her beloved grandmother is surrounded by family and the love of her life. “She’s with my grandpa,” the mother-of-two shared. “The man she’s loved for over 73 years and they are surrounded by family and I think that they are together in this and he still says ‘I love you Barbie’ every night is pretty remarkable.”

On Sunday it was announced that the former first lady would no longer seek medical treatment, after a series of recent hospitalizations – and will instead focus on comfort care. “It will not surprise those who know her that Barbara Bush has been a rock in the face of her failing health, worrying not for herself – thank to her abiding faith – but for others,” the statement read. “She is surrounded by family she adores and appreciates the many kind messages and especially the prayers she is receiving.”

VIEW GALLERY The former first lady has revealed that she will focus on "comfort care" in the face of her health issues Photo: Getty Images

Last week, a timeless family portrait featuring the senior Barbara Bush and her female family members was released as part of photographer Claiborne Swanson Frank’s new book, Mother and Child. The family matriarch was all smiles as she was photographed in Kennebunkport, Maine next to her daughter-in-law (and fellow first lady) Laura Bush – her twins Barbara Pierce Bush and Jenna Bush Hager, and Jenna’s daughters Mila and Poppy. Claiborne opened up about the shoot saying: “You could tell it was their happy place. Where they’re most free, most comfortable, where they take the time to enjoy each other and the focus is on the family.”