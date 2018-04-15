Looking as dazzling as the shiny award she received, Salma Hayek sparkled while being honored at the star-studded seventh biennial UNICEF Ball. The 51-year-old actress seemed thrilled to be given the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award while at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in L.A. on the evening of Saturday, April 14. She was presented the award by UNICEF's USA President and CEO Caryl M. Stern. for her unwavering dedication to the United Nations program. Salma gave a rousing acceptance speech before the crowd of supporters and celebrity guests at the event, which raised over $2.3 million. “It takes so little to make big, big changes,” the Mexican-born beauty said at the beginning. “It really does.”

Salma Hayek was honored with a humanitarian award at the UNICEF Ball in L.A. Photo: Getty Images for UNICEF USA

“I am super excited about my trophy,” Salma added, gleefully hugging the glass award. She then joked, referencing her sore throat: “I wish that we had put water in it because my throat is really bad.” The Oscar-nominee went on to speak to the importance of the organization honoring her. “When you are a refugee you are like the most vulnerable child. And I want you to think for a second: that these people have lost their friends, their loved ones, their family, their children (some of them), their parents (some of them)… some of them arrive completely alone in the world.”

The UNICEF Ball also brought Salma and Bana al-Abed together Photo: Getty Images for UNICEF USA

Salma, who embraced Syrian refugee Bana al-Abed on the carpet, continued to say: “Their house, their work, their life, their joyful playing, their innocence, their schooling, their bed, their toy, their country… They have no country. Some of them not even a paper, their identity. They have nothing. Except one thing: UNICEF.” The star’s powerful words seemed to hit home with the 600 plus guests, which included celebrity attendees: UNICEF ambassador Alyssa Milano, Jane Fonda, Molly Sims, Keegan-Michael Key and Pharrell Williams, who performed his hit songs like Happy.

Style-wise Salma certainly lived up to her guest of honor title while attending the gala. She was spring ready in a bright purple number, custom made by one of her favorite designers: Gucci. The gown featured shiny diamond-like accents on the shoulders and bodice, cinching the star at her waist. The mom-of-one kept her dark locks flowing down in a wavy style with interwoven waterfall braids. Her purple eye shadow and bright lipstick perfectly picked up the hues in her dress.