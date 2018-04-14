Kylie Jenner made quite the splash as she arrived at the 2018 Coachella Musical Festival on Saturday, April 14. In a bold turn, the new mom debuted hot pink hair for the first day of the star-studded Palm Springs extravaganza. She shared a photo of the daring look on her Instagram, writing along with it: "I'm not a regular mom I'm a cool mom," referencing a famous scene from Mean Girls. The reality star then added a second pic, in which she self-proclaimed her hair color as “cotton candy cream kylighter.” It’s pretty safe to assume that Kylie’s new ‘do is a wig, as she was seen arriving at the festival with her sister Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, with her normal long brown locks. Kylie’s partner Travis Scott is also said to have joined the family.

Kylie Jenner debuted a new hot pink hairstye for Coachella 2018 Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Fans were quick to post their admiring comments, including some of the 20-year-old’s celebrity pals. "Mommy cool," wrote Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, alongside a kissing emoji, while another follower added: "I like the pink. Stormi will have the best, the coolest and nicest mom ever." The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star had revealed she was jetting off for the fun weekend on Friday, sharing a jet-side photo with the caption: “the wind you guys, is this necessary?”

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian took a private jet to the festival Photo: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Kylie gave birth to her first daughter, baby Stormi, in February - and has been sharing her journey as a new mother ever since. She kept her pregnancy a secret until the birth occurred. She certainly hasn't let her style slip since becoming a parent, as she posted a picture of herself taking the two-month-old for a stroll in a $12,500 custom Fendi stroller on Thursday. "Stormi strolls," she fittingly captioned the post.

It is thought that while Kylie and Kourtney head to Coachella, Kim Kardashian and the family’s monarch Kris Jenner remain by the side of Khloe Kardashian, who has just welcomed her new baby daughter. Khloe, 33, gave birth on Thursday morning. She was reportedly supported by her mom Kris, sisters Kim and Kourtney and her best friend Malika throughout her labor. Her boyfriend Tristan Thompson was also by her side when she gave birth, despite being faced with cheating allegations only a few hours earlier.