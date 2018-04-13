Maluma and Jason Derulo are here to get you pumped up for the World Cup! The duo teamed up for the Colors video, which premiered on Friday, April 13. The song, sung in English by Jason and Spanish by Maluma, is the official Coca-Cola anthem for the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia. The clip begins with the Corazón singer walking onto the soccer field, as he reflects on his childhood dream. “When I was a kid, my dream was to become a professional soccer player,” the 24-year-old said. "In many parts of the world, it’s more than just a sport, it’s a lifestyle.”

Throughout the video, Maluma and Jason sing the tune as they dance on the soccer field. This summer, the F.A.M.E. superstar will finally live his dream and perform at the competition that kicks off on June 14. “I always dreamed of going to a World Cup when I played soccer. That was my most desired dream. That’s what any soccer player dreams of,” he shared during an interview with Billboard. “Due to fate, God’s plan, whatever you want to call it, I went into a music studio for the first time and started singing songs. That’s where I decided to say goodbye to soccer and start this beautiful career in music.” Adding when he got the call about performing at the World Cup: “I had a heart attack for like four minutes, then I woke up and I jumped for joy.”

