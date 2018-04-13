Roselyn Sánchez received support from her fellow Latinas in Hollywood on Thursday (April 12) night. The Puerto Rican actress, 45, celebrated her upcoming thriller Traffik with Adrienne Bailon, Dayanara Torres, Julissa Bermudez, Katherine Castro, Judy Reyes, Lisa Vidal and more at a Latina Connect event held at The Crescent Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“I’m so touched and honored to have a group of supportive latinas showing so much love, admiration and respect. I was told once that I came into this world to serve as inspiration... I hope I’m living up to that, cause I love it!” Roselyn penned alongside an Instagram video of herself dancing at the gathering. She also added in Spanish, “To inspire inspires me, especially when it's my people! May God bless you all.”

The actress celebrated her upcoming thriller with fellow Latinas in Hollywood

In addition to sharing a number of photos with her guests, the mom-of-two also posted a group photo with her friends from the event. “Thank to all these beautiful ladies that came to celebrate my movie @traffikmovie You are all talented, stunning and most of all good people! Gracias por estar y por quererme! @hiddenempirefilmgroup #traffikmovie,” the actress captioned the photo.

Roselyn was joined by friends including Julissa Bermudez and Adrienne Bailon

Adrienne took too her Instagram on Friday, April 13, to reflect on the inspiring night. "LATINA ✨ About last night... Such an incredible evening with #LatinasInHollywood! Hosted by the amazing @very_verky! Celebrating the many accomplishments of my Boricua sister @roselyn_sanchez pathing the way for so many of us! & her new film @traffikmovie (you gotta see!),” the former Cheetah Girls star wrote. “So much fun, laughter, music, dancing & vegan mofongo! Ha. Who knew?! Such an awesome time! I love being Latina! I love it when we get together & support one another! Where my Latinas at?! Love you!”

Meanwhile, Marc Anthony’s ex-wife Dayanara wrote, “Celebrando a mi Amiguita @roselyn_sanchez 💃🏻🎬 #LatinasInHollywood!!! So Proud of you, always lifting each other up, caring, supporting, a true friend.”

Traffik opens in theaters April 20