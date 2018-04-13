Kim Kardashian couldn’t be happier for new mom Khloe Kardashian. The reality star spoke out about her sister for the first time since the alleged Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, to congratulate her on the birth of her daughter, while also revealing the special role she played in the delivery room. “💕 @khloekardashian I’m so happy for you! Your baby girl is so beautiful! You are so strong, you made that look so easy! I can’t wait for our baby girls to grow up as best friends the way we are! I’m so happy I was able to return the favor of holding your leg while you pushed LOL,” Kanye West’s wife tweeted on Friday, April 13. Describing her niece to her over 59 million followers, Kim wrote: “You guys she’s so gorgeous!!!!!”

Khloe welcomed her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson on April 12

After enjoying a tropical vacation in Turks and Caicos, Kim and Kourtney traveled to Cleveland to support their sister as she prepared to give birth amidst the allegations that Tristan cheated on Khloe during her pregnancy. The pair have since left Ohio. Hours after Khloe’s daughter was born on April 12, Kim and Kourtney were spotted leaving Cleveland to return back to Los Angeles.

Kim isn’t the only member of her family to comment on Khloe’s newborn daughter. Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner tweeted, “BLESSED!!!” after W magazine posted a video of Kendall Jenner saying the word baby with a caption that read: “When three of your sisters give birth in under a year. Congratulations to @KhloeKardashian on welcoming another girl to the KarJenner clan.” Kylie also expressed her excitement posting a photo of a road with a pink filter that read: “Kongrats, Khloé! It’s a Girl!”

Kim and Kourtney left Ohio after their sister gave birth

Khloe and Tristan’s first child together was born days after a video of the NBA star getting with Bronx Instagram model Lani Blair surfaced as well as a video of the dad-of-two kissing a woman back in October. The new mom has yet to comment on her boyfriend’s infidelities or their daughter. A Kardashian family source told People magazine, “Khloe is feeling nothing but happiness right now. She is head over heels in love with her little girl—she is just consumed with love. Absolutely nothing else matters.”