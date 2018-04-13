There’s a new man in Olivia Munn’s life. The 37-year-old actress has been spotted spending quality time with Álex González. “They are dating," a source tells HOLA! USA. "It is relatively new.” Olivia and Alex, 37, have yet to confirm their relationship or post on social media about each other, but they have been spending time with together in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, the Spanish actor, who is from Madrid, purchased a bouquet of flowers, before he picked up the Office Christmas Party actress. Soon after, the pair was seen enjoying each other’s company around the city.

This is Olivia's first confirmed romance since her split with Aaron Rodgers Photo: Getty Images

This is the first confirmed romance for Olivia since she and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers ended their three-year relationship in April 2017. Last month, Olivia found herself defending her single status – after being linked to Lego Ninjago co-star and friend Jennifer Aniston’s ex-husband Justin Theroux. The Newsroom star took to her Instagram to share a screenshot of her conversation with her publicist – who alerted her a magazine would run the “false story.”

“Dear Tabloids, please stop matching me with my friends’ exes. No disrespect to people who do date their friends’ exes, that’s just not my style. Kthxbye.” Prior to that, Olivia shared a text message exchange between her and Anna Faris – after it was speculated that she was dating her ex-husband, Chris Pratt.

Álex was in a relationship with Monica Cruz Photo: Getty Images

Álex, who is popular in Spain, was in a relationship with Penélope Cruz’s younger sister Monica from 2011-2013, before briefly dating Spanish singer Chenoa. He is best known stateside for his roles as Riptide in 2011’s X-Men: First Class and has also appeared in Combustion and Noctem.