Ivanka Trump traveled south from D.C. to Peru for the Summit of the Americas. President Donald Trump’s daughter, 36, kicked off her visit to Lima on Thursday, April 12, visiting the Lima Stock Exchange and meeting with female business leaders to discuss how to further empower women in the workplace and the importance of public-private partnerships to ensure that women can thrive in the economy. “The empowerment of women has been a particular mission for me. The full participation of women in the economy is essential to achieve economic prosperity and global stability,” Ivanka told local news outlet El Comercio. “The United States reaffirms its commitment to the empowerment of women not only at the domestic level, but around the world.”

Ivanka Trump traveled to Peru for the Summit of the Americas in Lima Photo: ERNESTO BENAVIDES/AFP/Getty Images

She also noted, “My father is deeply committed to the America First agenda. However, America First does not mean America alone. For America to succeed we recognize the importance of strengthening our relationships with our allies and neighbors, and working together to support global stability, peace and prosperity.”

In addition to meetings, Ivanka’s first day in Peru saw her visit the women-owned business EcoInca, which is dedicated to making sustainable organic food products and promoting Peruvian culture with a commitment to employing women in rural communities in Peru. Later in the day, Jared Kushner’s wife dined at the historic Huaca Pucllana with President Martín Alberto Vizcarra Cornejo. On Friday, April 13, Ivanka attended the CEO Summit of the Americas, where she announced the 2X Americas initiative. The Overseas Private Investment Corporation (OPIC) program will mobilize $500 million to empower women in Latin America. “When women succeed, families succeed, communities succeed and countries succeed,” she said. “Together we can make a real and lasting impact.” Ivanka added, “This work has never been more important and we’re just getting started.”