Ricky Martin paid tribute to one of the LGBTQ community’s biggest allies! During the GLAAD Media Awards ceremony on April 12, the American Crime Story star presented friend and fellow pop star Britney Spears with the Vanguard Award. The 46-year-old gave an impassioned speech about the Piece of Me singer’s commitment to being an “ally” in the LGBTQ community. “She fights for acceptance in her own way,” he said of the singer. “Britney is a multi-platinum Grammy award winning pop icon. She could be one of those stars with a huge LGBTQ following that says nothing and does nothing. But instead she uses her platform to remind audiences around the globe that intolerance is unacceptable.”

VIEW GALLERY Ricky Martin presented Britney Spears with the Vanguard Award Photo: Getty Images

He added before presenting her with the award, “Tonight, I am honored to present it to an artist, a fighter and a friend.” The Sleepover singer, who along with Ricky were staples on MTV in the late '90s and early 2000s, followed her friend with a speech about the endless love she has received in her career. “Events like this show the world that we are not alone,” she said as she became emotional. “We can all join hands together here and know that we are all beautiful and we can lift each other up and show our gifts without hesitation. Being a mother has shown me what it means to love unconditionally and you all in this room have showed me throughout my career what it means to be loved unconditionally.”

VIEW GALLERY Britney became emotional as she gave her speech Photo: Getty Images

The 29th annual celebration, which recognized and honored the media for the fair, accurate and inclusiveness of the LGBTQ community and their lives, brought together a host of other talent. Halle Berry, who wore an Adeam dress and Stella Luna shoes, presented Lena Waithe with Outstanding Individual Episode Award for her work on Netflix’s Master of None. Jim Parsons was presented with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award and Las hicas Del Cable and Jacpueline Garcia were also honored during the ceremony. The 29th annuald GLAAD Media Awards will air on Logo, April 18 at 8pm.

