Alex Rodriguez wants to make it clear that his daughters are his number one priority. In the heat of a years-long legal battle with his former brother-in-law Constantine Scurtis, the former New York Yankee is denying claims that he is ending child support payments to his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis for his daughters, Natasha, 13, and nine-year-old Ella. “I have always paid far more than the maximum in child support and that will never change. My daughters are my number 1 priority and always will be,” the 42-year-old said in a statement to HOLA! USA.

VIEW GALLERY Alex Rodriguez denied reports that he was cutting back on his daughters' child support payments Photo: Getty Images

“It’s highly offensive to me that my former brother-in-law, who has been trying to purse a frivolous case against me for 4 years and has gotten absolutely nowhere with it in court, is misrepresenting my relationship with my daughters to manipulate the public’s opinion. That is a classic case of somebody trying to use the media against me for their own gain.”

He continued: “I may not have been perfect in the past, but I am very proud of who I am, and how I live my life now and it is important to me that my daughters feel the same way. I wouldn’t even respond to these false accusations if not for my daughters, because I would never want them to think this is true. Unfortunately, however, there are some people who would do anything for money, except work.”

VIEW GALLERY Alex is father to girls Natasha and Ella Photo: Instagram/@arod

Alex’s statement comes after it was reported that Jennifer Lopez’s leading man told Cynthia – whom he divorced in 2008 – that he would slash his payments, in retaliation of Constantine’s 2014 civil suit against him stemming from a real estate partnership. Although he is no longer with his ex-wife, Alex remains an important part of his daughters' lives, noting that they "idolize" Jennifer. “My girls adore Jennifer,” the dad-of-two shared. “She's a great role model and they want to do exactly what Jennifer does. They want to sing, they want to dance, they want to produce, they want to direct,” he told Entertainment Tonight.

“A lot of people don't know she's also a great athlete and great business person, and for me, I'm the luckiest father in the world to be able to expose my beautiful daughters to someone as brilliant as Jennifer.”