With less than a month until the 2018 Met Gala, Warner Bros. Pictures has released the official main trailer for the upcoming Ocean’s 8 movie that centers around a heist at the glitzy annual benefit. “Having this much fun is a crime” a tagline for the film reads. The movie, which is a female-led spin-off of the Ocean's franchise, stars Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Paulson, Awkwafina, Rihanna, Helena Bonham Carter and Sandra Bullock, who plays Debbie Ocean — sister of George Clooney’s character Danny Ocean from the original trilogy. “In three and a half weeks, the Met will be hosting its annual Ball...and we are going to rob it," Debbie tell her cohorts in the clip. “Why do you need to do this,” Lou (played by Cate) asks, to which Sandra’s character simply replies, “Cuz it's what I'm good at.”

Ocean's 8 opens in theaters on June 8.