Khloe Kardashian's baby girl has been born! The reality star gave birth to her and Cavaliers star Tristan Thompson's daughter on Thursday, April 12, in a hospital outside of Cleveland, according to TMZ. The baby's arrival comes days after it was revealed that the NBA player cheated on Khloe during her pregnancy. Tristan was reportedly present for the birth as well as her mom Kris Jenner, sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and her best friend Malika Haqq. The 33-year-old had wanted to leave Ohio after the cheating scandal came to light but was unable to. A source told E! News, “She begged to come back to L.A. and tried to find any way to make it work but her doctor wouldn't let her. She just wants to be with her family and leave as soon as possible.”

VIEW GALLERY Khloe welcomed her first child with NBA player Tristan Thompson on April 12 Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner reportedly flew to Cleveland to be by her daughter’s side before the birth. “Kris is there and completely supporting her,” the source said, noting that Khloe is “distraught” and “her entire world has been turned upside down.” The insider added, “Her world is shattered. She is in complete disbelief that this is happening. The family absolutely believes it's in Khloe's best interest to end the relationship but will support her either way."

According to Us Weekly, Khloe, who has dated the NBA player since 2016, had shipped her belongings to Cleveland and “was fully moved in there.” The source said, “She was planning on raising the baby there full-time and making that her and her daughter’s home. Now she just wants to get the hell out of Cleveland, but she can’t fly.”

💗 A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 11, 2018 at 6:49pm PDT

TMZ reported on Wednesday, April 11, that Khloe began having early contractions. The mom-to-be’s sisters were reportedly scheduled to fly to Ohio on Thursday and Friday to be with Khloe as she prepared to give birth. Video of Tristan openly cheating on Khloe back in October surfaced on Tuesday, April 10. The Cleveland Cavaliers player was also spotted getting cozy over the weekend in New York City with Bronx Instagram model Lani Blair.

Tristan, who is already a father to 15-month-old son Prince from a previous relationship, was booed in his hometown on Wednesday, April 11, during his first basketball game since the cheating allegations were reported. One attendee was spotted holding a “We [heart] Khloe” sign at the game. Khloe’s famous siblings have not publicly commented on the scandal. Kendall Jenner instead went skydiving with Scott Disick on Tuesday, while Kim and Kourtney have shared pictures from their Turks & Caicos vacation and promoted their makeup lines in their Instagram Stories. Kylie has also shared posts promoting her Kylie Cosmetics line.