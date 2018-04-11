These stars have nothing but love for their pets – and their fans do too! Some of the biggest names in music, TV and film are rarely seen without their furry companions by their side. Even online, their followers can’t get enough of photos and videos of their best friends. At times resulting in their own social media pages.

From Maluma and Natalia Barulich’s sweet Pomeranian, Miley Cyrus’ adorable pig and Anna Kournikova’s pups – that can’t get enough of the sun and workouts, there is always a reason to celebrate their loveable pets. Here is a look at the celebs and their cutest moments with their equally famous companions.