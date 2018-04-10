Tristan Thompson was reportedly seen with another woman in NYC over the weekend, while his pregnant girlfriend Khloe Kardashian awaits the birth of their daughter in Cleveland, Ohio. According to video obtained by the Daily Mail, the 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers basketball player allegedly spent the evening cozied up to a woman who has been reportedly identified as Bronx Instagram model Lani Blair at PH-D Lounge in Manhattan. In the video, a man, who appears to be the basketball star, wore a white hoodie underneath a dark jacket while he spoke closely with the woman – before leaning in for what looks like a kiss. It was reported that the NBA star tried to keep a low profile, as he partied with a group of ten friends.

Tristan was spotted with another woman while Khloe's due date nears

Tristan, whose home base is Cleveland, was on the East Coast with his teammates to face off against the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday, April 6, before going head-to-head with the New York Knicks on Monday, April 9. While Tristan has been traveling because of work, Khloe, 33, has been at home in Cleveland preparing for the arrival of their little girl, which could be any day now. On Monday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared a picture of herself and Tristan sharing a kiss from her maternity shoot, which she sweetly captioned: “We are ready whenever you are little mama.”

Khloe, who has been dating the basketball star since 2016, also took to her Snapchat the same evening to have some fun with filters and to show off her baby bump. The Good American designer showed off her baby bump in a Tommy Hilfiger bra as she posed for the camera in a variety of filters. Khloe also took to her personal app to share that she isn’t afraid to give birth. “I don’t feel like I need to prepare for my birth by freaking myself out,” she wrote.

Khloe has been in Cleveland awaiting the arrival of her little girl

“I’ve seen over eight births live and in person. Women were made to do this! It’s a natural experience," she added. “I read my apps every day and I ask my doctor if I have any questions, so I’m honestly not that afraid. Of course I’m a little nervous to go into labor, but I’m trying not to overthink something that literally happens all the time.”