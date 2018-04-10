Accomplished human rights attorney, mother-of-two, nabbed one of Hollywood’s most eligible bachelors and now a Vogue cover star — there’s clearly nothing Amal Clooney can’t do! The successful barrister, who is set to co-chair this year’s 2018 Met Gala, graces the cover of Vogue magazine’s May issue. In a rare interview, George Clooney’s wife opened up to the publication about her ten-month-old twins, Ella and Alexander Clooney, revealing that they’ve already said their first words ahead of their first birthday (June 6). "We've had some 'mamas' and 'dadas,’” Amal, 40, shared. "George was very careful to ensure that 'mama' was the first word."

George and the mom-of-two welcomed their son and daughter last June. The 56-year-old actor had nothing but words of praise for his wife. "She’s the professional, and I’m the amateur," the director told Vogue. ”I get to see someone at the absolute top of their game doing their job better than anybody I’ve ever seen."

CLICK FOR PHOTOS FROM AMAL'S VOGUE SHOOT

VIEW GALLERY George and Amal said "I do" in 2014 after meeting one year prior in Italy Photo: Luca Teuchmann/WireImage

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, also recalled the first time they met in 2013 at George’s house on Lake Como. “Of course she was beautiful,” the Money Monster actor said. “But I also thought she was fascinating, and I thought she was brilliant. Her life was incredibly exciting—the clients she was taking on and the superhuman work that she was doing. I was taken with her from the moment I saw her.”

GALLERY: AMAL CLOONEY'S MOST GLAMOROUS LOOKS

After their initial meeting, Amal, who is a “big emailer,” and George stayed in touch. While she was romancing one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, the lawyer admitted that their relationship seemed effortless despite the media attention. “It felt like the most natural thing in the world,” Amal said. “Before that experience, I always hoped there could be love that was overwhelming and didn’t require any weighing or decision-making.”

VIEW GALLERY Amal is Vogue's May 2018 cover star Photo: Annie Leibovitz

GALLERY: GEORGE AND AMAL'S LOVED-UP MOMENTS

“It’s the one thing in life that I think is the biggest determinant of happiness, and it’s the thing you have the least control over,” she added. “Are you going to meet this person? I was 35 when I met him. It wasn’t obvious that it was going to happen for me. And I wasn’t willing or excited about the idea of getting married or having a family in the absence of that.”