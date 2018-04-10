Rachel McAdams and her partner, screenwriter Jamie Linden have welcomed their first child together. In photos published on Hollywood Pipeline, the new mom and her boyfriend were spotted carrying their son after a lunch. The Mean Girls actress was dressed down in a flannel and wore a baseball cap and sunglasses for the outing. The happy news hasn’t been confirmed by the first time parents, who have remained out of the spotlight since starting to date in 2016. When it first was reported by E! News that the Canadian actress was expecting, neither of them confirmed or denied any information about their potential parenthood.

VIEW GALLERY Rachel is now a mom of a baby boy Photo: Getty Images

Eventhough Rachel and Jamie have always kept their private life under wraps, the couple, who have never made an appearance on a red carpet, together were first spotted during a friend’s wedding in Virginia, as well as in L.A. and Paris. Rachel has spoken about becoming a mom in the past. “Having a few [kids] would be great,” she shared to People in 2009. “My mom is a great inspiration to me. She’s a nurse and very nurturing and gentle. She lets me be who I am. Hopefully, I can take on those qualities and be as great as her."

Before she started dating Jamie, the 39-year-old was in a four-year relationship with The Notebook co-star Ryan Gosling. Their romance ended in 2008. She then dated Michael Sheen until 2013. As for the Dear John screenwriter, Jamie Linden lived his own four-year love story with actress Zooey Deschanel, before meeting the Midnight in Paris beauty in 2016.