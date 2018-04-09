Don’t mess with the Avengers! Zoe Saldana, who plays Gamora in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise and Avengers: Infinity War, called out Hollywood “elitists” who think actors who portray superheroes are sell outs. “I’ve been in rooms with people in this industry who are great at what they do, but they’re absolutely elitist and they look down at movies like the Marvel films or actors like myself. They think we’re selling out in some way,” the mom-of-three revealed in an interview with Net-A-Porter. “Every time they speak I feel so disappointed in them, because whenever you see pictures of people in this industry who donate their time to children in need, it’s these actors that live in the world that you feel is selling out.”

Zoe plays Gamora in one of 2018's most highly-anticipated films, Avengers: Infinity War Photo: Disney

The 39-year-old actress pointed out that the role of a superhero extends well beyond the silver screen and should not be overlooked. Zoe explained, “It’s these actors that understand the role that they play inspires a five-year-old who has one dying wish to meet a superhero. That actor takes time out of their life and sits down with that five-year-old and says, ‘I see you, I hear you, and you matter.’ Those elitists should be a little more cognizant about what playing a superhero means to a young child. Because you’re not just dissing me, you’re dissing what that child considers important in their world."

The Avatar star added, “I feel so proud to be living in space, to be playing green and blue aliens, to inspire, primarily, the younger generations. I remember what it was like to be young and to feel completely excluded out of the mainstream conversation of life because I was just little and unimportant and ‘other.’”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27