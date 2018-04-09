Catherine Zeta-Jones and her look-alike daughter Carys Douglas enjoyed a fashionable date night in New York City on Sunday, April 8. The mother-daughter pair attended the Dolce & Gabbana Spring 2018 Alta Moda show held at the Metropolitan Opera House. The mom-of-two turned heads in a sheer little black dress by the Italian fashion house, while her 14-year-old daughter, whom she shares with husband Michael Douglas, channeled 1950s glamour in an off-the-shoulder floral top and cigarette pants.

The 48-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share a video of her and Carys’ arrival. “Just arriving at the Dolce and Gabbana show with Carys. We are so excited,” the mom-of-two wrote alongside the clip. The two joined guests including British royal Lady Amelia Windsor, Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer, Jamie Foxx, Diane Kruger and Dakota Fanning at the fashion show.

Catherine’s glamorous evening follows her family’s recent trip to the Dominican Republic. During the tropical getaway, the Cocaine Godmother star posted a sweet video of herself and her son Dylan Douglas dancing on a beach.

The actress has previously spoken out about her children’s passion for the performing arts, admitting that the teens have an interest in following in their famous family's footsteps. While chatting with Jimmy Kimmel about them wanting to pursue careers in Hollywood, she said: "I know it's going to be hard for them because they've got their grandfather Kirk, they've got me, they have Michael, but they so inherently love it."

Catherine added: "They're good. They go to summer camp every year, they do three musicals and straight plays, they love it. I've had a wonderful life in this business so I only – if they want to do it, they know the hardships and the percentages of who makes it and who doesn't. So I just think that they've got – they've got the talent and I know that they have the drive."