New York City stirred with excitement as George and Amal Clooney stepped out for a glamorous date night on Friday, March 6. While the A-list couple generally keeps a low-profile, they were seen looking stylish as they left their SoHo walk-up apartment in the evening. Amal brought the sunshine to the dreary East Coast atmosphere by wearing a chic canary yellow coat, by French fashion house Lanvin, over a short black dress. The 40-year-old human rights lawyer opted to seamlessly pair the ensemble with matching yellow eyeshadow and thigh-high beige boots. She kept her chocolatey tresses styled down in waves, but carefully parted one side to flaunt purple dangling earrings.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY

George and Amal Clooney looked stylish for their NYC date night Photo: Getty Images

George appeared equally sharp in a tailored grey suit and brown dress shoes. The 56-year-old Oscar-winner complemented his wife of three years by wearing a black sweater underneath the suit. Together, the lovebirds, made for a stunning pair as they left their twins Ella and Alexander at home and walked arm-in-arm toward their date destination.

GALLERY: AMAL CLOONEY'S BEST STREET STYLE

According to ET, the celebrity twosome were set for a dinner at Stephen Starr’s acclaimed French restaurant Le Coucou. Later, George and Amal were spotted leaving the eatery around 10:30 p.m. The charming setting is a popular haunt for famous faces, having recently hosted Anna Wintour and acting as the location for the Vanity Fair x John Hardy Night of Legends honoring Julianne Moore event.

GALLERY: GEORGE AND AMAL'S MOST LOVED-UP MOMENTS

VIEW GALLERY

Amal opted for a cheetah print dress and baby blue coat as she stepped out earlier in the day Photo: Grosby

Amal, who has become somewhat of a fashion icon in recent years, lit up the city earlier in the day with her effortlessly elegant style. It was recently revealed that the power woman has signed on to yet another high-profile case. She joined the team representing two Reuters journalists Wa Lone and Kyaw Soe Oo, who have been jailed in Myanmar in December on charges that they were illegally possessing confidential government documents.