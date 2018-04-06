While Zoe Saldana has starred in a number of Blockbuster films, the actress, who is both Dominican and Puerto Rican, admitted in a new interview with PorterEdit that she could not audition for certain roles because of the color of her skin. “Every time I read a script, even if it was a period piece, I read it thinking that I was going to go after the lead role,” she shared. “It wasn’t until I would come across the introduction of a supporting ethnic role that I realized, ‘Oh.' I wasn’t even allowed to try to get that main role, because ‘they want to go traditional on the part.’” The Marvel star added, “I would hang up on that conversation from my agents, thinking, ‘What about me is non-traditional?’ It was a very hard pill to swallow.”

VIEW GALLERY The Marvel star revealed that she could not audition for some roles because of her skin color Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Zoe noted that she was hurt by the comments, but refused to accept them. “In my country, where I pledged allegiance every day since I was five, to be told when I’m out there trying to pursue my American dream that I was not a traditional American was very hurtful. I will never accept that I am not a traditional anything,” she said.

The 39-year-old continued, “I come from where I come from, I can’t change that, and you come from where you come from. But if you tell me that where you come from is the only right place, and therefore I don’t fit that traditional mold, let’s just establish, very clearly, that you are the one who’s wrong. Because everything about me and where I come from is just as right.”

VIEW GALLERY Zoe stars in one of the year's most highly-anticipated films Avengers: Infinity War Photo: Disney

Balancing her career — which has seen Zoe star in hits like Avatar, Star Trek, Guardians of the Galaxy, and the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War — and motherhood has been a challenge for the mom-of three, who shares sons Bowie, three, Cy, three, and Zen, 13-months, with husband Marco Perego.

VIEW GALLERY The actress shares three sons with husband Marco Perego Photo: Instagram/zoesaldana

“I’ve never experienced the constant ache in my heart than when I became a mother,” she shared. “Every time I rip myself away from my children, it hurts so much and it hurts them and they share that with me, so the least I can do is make sure that whatever it is I’m doing is rewarding.”

During the interview, Zoe confessed that she and her husband have no plans of expanding their family. The couple surprised fans last February when they announced that they had welcomed a third child. Zoe, who did not carry her son Zen herself, isn’t willing to share the story behind her youngest’s birth without his blessing. The actress explained, “We feel that that story belongs to Zen. We don’t know yet if he wants to share that or not, or how he wants to share it.”

Avengers: Infinity War opens in theaters April 27