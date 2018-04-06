For the second time in the 71-year history of the Cannes Film Festival, a Spanish-language film has been selected to open the star-studded event. Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem’s film Everybody Knows (Todos Lo Saben) has received the honor. The first Spanish film to open Cannes was Pedro Almodovar’s Bad Education back in 2004. Everybody Knows, a psychological thriller, written and directed by Iranian director Asghar Farhadi, stars married couple Penélope and Javier in addition to Argentine actor Ricardo Darín. It's been a big year for the Spanish actress who portrayed Donatella Versace in the hit American Crime Story series and received the honorary César Award in March. Penélope took to her Instagram account to express her joy over the Cannes Film Festival news, writing, “Happy to share this news!#everybodyknows will open #cannesfilmfestival #incompetition #asgharfarhadi 👏👏 @bardemantarctic @ricardodarinok.” The 71st annual Cannes Film Festival kicks off May 8 and runs through May 19.